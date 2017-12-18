The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 18, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*The root cause of the Joo Koon train collision was a software logic issue with the Communications-Based Train Control system, which was not configured to cater for the failure conditions that occurred on Nov 15​. This ​according to investigations by the Land Transport Authority.

*Some 15,000 students received their N-level results on Monday. The passing rate was 99.4 per cent for Normal Academic students and 96.6 per cent for Normal Technical students.

*Train services on the North-East Line, Downtown Line and Sengkang-Puggol LRT will run longer on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Operating hours will be extended by an hour and 15 mins on Christmas Eve and by at least two hours on New Year's Eve.