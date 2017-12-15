The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Dec 15, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* From Jan 1, borrowers with outstanding unsecured debts exceeding six times their monthly income will not be able to increase their credit limit or obtain new unsecured credit, under the Monetary Authority of Singapore's new Credit Limit Management Measure.

* From Jan 20, Singapore Airlines and SilkAir will start charging some Economy Class passengers for advance seat selection. This applies to airfares under the new Lite category.

* The main building of the former National Aerated Water Company will be partially conserved by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.