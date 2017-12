In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Around 17,000 Build-to-Order flats will be launched in 2018 across mature and non-mature areas, including the upcoming Tengah town.

* A man was fined $4,500 for setting off a parachute signal flare at Block 226C, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, on Sept 26.

* Students will be able to get their Secondary 1 posting results on Dec 21 at 9am.