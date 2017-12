In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*More job seekers have been unemployed for 25 weeks or more, according to the labour report for the third quarter of 2017.

*There have been 16 cases of abuse against Singapore Civil Defence Force officers this year, down from 20 cases last year.

*The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority will keep wait times at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints 'within reasonable limits' during the upcoming festive period.