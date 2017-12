In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*From Jan 15 to Feb 4 next year, 300 international and local hackers will be invited to hunt for vulnerabilities in eight of Mindef's Internet-connected systems.

*The number of fallen windows are at a five-year high. From January to November this year, 25 sliding windows and 24 casement windows fell, with one other window not of these two types.

*A Singaporean man died in an accident involving two vehicles in New Zealand on Monday.