In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*Dakota Crescent will be redeveloped for public housing, said Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong in a Facebook post.

*Tuition fees for polytechnics and Institutes of Technical Education will go up by between 3 and 7 per cent next year.

*Come next year, drivers will be able to fix their cars at a workshop of their choice and not worry about losing their warranty.