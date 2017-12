In The Straits Times' News In A Minute today, we look at:

*Offenders who assault police officers may face jail terms of up to seven years and caning, under a new sentencing framework.​

*Winston Lee, the Football Association of Singapore's general secretary for the past 10 years, resigned on Friday.

*A couple who abused their 26-year-old flatmate for eight months until she died in April 2015, was sentenced to jail on Friday.