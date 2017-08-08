The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Aug 8, 2017

Today's top news headlines: Academic Huang Jing appeals against expulsion, 32-year-old man arrested in relation to fatal Woodlands accident, and Schooling says comments about teaching Malaysia "a thing or two" taken out of context.
Published
1 hour ago

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Academic Huang Jing, whose Singapore permanent resident status was revoked after the Government identified him as being an agent of foreign influence, said that he has appealed against the decision to expel him. 

* A 32-year-old driver has been arrested in relation to the Woodlands accident on Monday (Aug 7) in which a motorcyclist was killed.

* Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has clarified that comments he made a week ago were taken out of context, after they earned the ire of observers and netizens.

Topics: 

