The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Aug 7, 2017

Prime Minister Lee accepts resignation of Halimah Yacob; Western Union armed robbery suspect taken to scene by police; conservation efforts get thumbs up from top primate expert.
Published
1 hour ago

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at: 

*Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has accepted the resignation of Madam Halimah Yacob from her political posts as speaker of parliament and MP for Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC so that she can contest in the upcoming presidential election. 

*58-year-old Hashim Hamzah who is charged with armed robbery of a Western Union branch was taken to the scene of the alleged crime at Ubi Avenue 1 on Monday.

*Singapore's conservation efforts received the stamp of approval from top primate expert Jane Goodall, who said these are steps in the right direction.

