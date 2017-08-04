The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Aug 4, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*Prominent academic from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, Huang Jing, had his permanent residency cancelled for working with a foreign government to influence Singapore's foreign policy and public opinion here.

*Mr Li Shengwu, the eldest son of Mr Lee Hsien Yang, has responded to the Attorney-General's Chambers over his Facebook post clarifying that he did not intend to attack the Singapore judiciary or to undermine public confidence in the administration of justice.

*After a three-day islandwide manhunt, the 56-year-old suspect in the armed robbery at a Western Union branch in Ubi was arrested on Thursday along Pasir Ris Drive 6.