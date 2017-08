In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* The use of large concrete blocks and other hard security measures to protect against vehicle attacks will be extended to more areas along Marina Bay for this year's National Day Parade.

* A 31-year-old man was arrested over what appeared to be a slashing incident at the junction of Aljunied Road and Sims Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

* HDB resale prices have dropped by 0.6 per cent in July compared to the previous month.