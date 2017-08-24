The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Aug 24, 2017

36 buildings may have combustible cladding; remains found by Malaysian Navy not those of US destroyer sailor; Razer CEO says he will submit e-payment proposal within two weeks.
Published
1 hour ago

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*36 buildings here, including Our Tampines Hub, parts of Singapore Polytechnic and luxury condominiums are using external cladding that may not adhere to safety standards in the Fire Code.

*The remains found by the Royal Malaysian Navy are not those of a missing sailor from the USS John S. McCain collision.

*Razer CEO Tan Min-Liang said his company is now working to submit a proposal to the government for a unified e-payments system and will assemble a team of some of the best payments engineers and experts in Singapore.

Topics: 

