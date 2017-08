In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*The Court of Appeal unanimously dismissed the appeal of former presidential candidate Tan Cheng Bock over the timing of the reserved election.

*Dr Huang Jing has failed in his bid to remain in Singapore and together with his wife, will be permanently banned from re-entering Singapore.

*Commuters will be able to borrow umbrellas, shopping trolleys and power banks for free at the new Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub.