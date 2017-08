In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*More resources have been deployed in search for the 10 missing sailors from the American warship USS John S. McCain

*Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple​, one of Singapore's oldest Hindu temples, is being investigated by the Commercial Affairs Department​ ​for suspected criminal offences

*Alipay, China's cashless payment service provider​, plans to expand its 20,000 acceptance point​s​ in Singapore