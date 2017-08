In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Prominent businesswoman Jannie Chan, 72, was given a two-week suspended jail term for breaching court orders to stop sending her former husband allegedly defamatory e-mails.

* The Land Transport Authority said that users of power-assisted bicycles will have to register them from August 14.

* Workplace deaths have taken a sharp dive in the first half of this year.