The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Aug 14, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*A man in his 30s was found dead in the Geylang River near Block 74, Dakota Crescent on Monday morning. Residents said the area is usually quiet with people fishing along that section of the river sometimes.

*A 28-year-old woman posted a complaint on Golden Village's Facebook page saying she was bitten by bugs at two GV cinemas, in City Square Mall and Junction 8.

*Elderly and handicapped commuters will soon get more help getting around when they use the public transport system.