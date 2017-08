In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* Singapore's public transport network will become fully cashless by 2020, with all bus and train rides to be paid using travel cards and top-ups performed without physical cash.

* The couple who berated an elderly man over a table at a Toa Payoh hawker centre were fined.

* The Ministry of Trade and Industry has narrowed up its forecast for economic growth this year to 2 to 3 per cent, from an earlier estimate of 1 to 3 per cent.