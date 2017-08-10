The Straits Times' News In A Minute: Aug 10, 2017

In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* There is no evidence that the contagious bacterial disease which killed a Bangladeshi construction worker last Friday has spread further, said the Ministry of Health.

* A pupil from Henry Park Primary School who was caught on camera making a rude gesture at the National Day Parade (NDP) on Wednesdayis 'deeply apologetic' for his action and has been counselled, said his school principal.

* The National Parks Board has discontinued guided walks on the Eco-Link@BKE until further notice.