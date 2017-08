In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

* An armed robbery took place at a Western Union branch in Ubi on Tuesday morning.

* The investigations into the Pan-Island Expressway viaduct collapse are slated to be completed in October and the project will be on hold until then.

* Visitors from Singapore and Hong Kong will soon be able to breeze through immigration at Bangkok's two international airports with a new scheme allowing them to use automatic passport scanners.