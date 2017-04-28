The Straits Times' News In A Minute: April 28, 2017

Unemployment rate could rise further: Lim Swee Say; NUS student volunteers' data breached; Shanti Pereira wins 200m race at Singapore Open.
*As a reflection of the slowing economy and some sectors struggling with structural changes, unemployment could rise further, said Manpower Minister Lim Swee Say in a May Day message. 

*The National University of Singapore has been given 120 days to implement mandatory personal data protection training for all student leaders, after a data breach of some 143 student volunteers. 

*Reigning SEA Games 200m champion Shanti Pereira won the 200m race at the Singapore Open Track & Field Championships on Friday.

 
 
