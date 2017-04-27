The Straits Times' News In A Minute: April 27, 2017

Today's top news headlines: Josephine Teo and Desmond Lee promoted to full ministers, $21 million awarded to research projects on Singapore society, and Tuas West Extension MRT stations to open on June 18.
In today's The Straits Times News In A Minute video, we look at:

*Junior ministers Josephine Teo and Desmond Lee will be promoted to full ministers in the Prime Minister's Office from May 1.

*$21 million worth of grants will be funded by the Social Science Research Council to cover studies ranging from racial biases to coping strategies in low-income families.

*Four new MRT stations  - Gul Circle, Tuas Crescent, Tuas West Road and Tuas Link on the new Tuas West Extension will begin operations on June 18.

