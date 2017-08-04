How the Red Lions navigate forces of gravity and buffeting winds falling from 10,000ft

The nine-member Singapore Armed Forces Parachute Team – the Red Lions – are set to dazzle again this year, as they will be making a comeback at the National Day Parade (NDP) on Aug 9 after a two-year break.

Over the past five National Education and Preview shows last month, the Red Lions made free-falling look effortless: They leapt, they twirled, they landed, graceful as hawks.

Although it looks easy, a lot of training goes into making the display jumps look so spectacular.

All Red Lions have at least 200 jumps under their belts, said Major Arnold Low, Commanding Officer of the Special Operations Tactical Support Centre, which is where Singapore’s military freefallers are trained.

With the NDP just around the corner, Major Low tells Tang Wee Cheow and Audrey Tan more about the science behind skydiving.