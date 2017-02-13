The ride to love then, and bus rides across the island now

Mr Basil Clarence Pereira liked his colleague's neat appearance and poise, so he asked her manager for her name. "When I heard she was also a Pereira, I thought, 'Oh no. Don't tell me she's a cousin or a distant relative," the 88-year-old said with a chuckle.

When he found out they were not related, he hatched a plan to get to know her better.

For about a month, Mr Pereira, then 26 years old, would take the same bus from work as Miss Theresa Maureen Pereira and pay for her bus ticket. It was not the bus to his home, but he would make a detour so that he could see her when their work shifts at the Oriental Telephone Company in Hill Street ended.

The first time he paid for her bus ticket, she ran from the bus stop to the office in tears.

"I did not know who he was. The bus conductor told me that a man had paid for my ticket, so naturally I was afraid. Who knows what he might be up to?" Mrs Pereira, 80, recalled. After all, she was just 17.

The Pereiras eventually became friends and tied the knot on June 12, 1958, four years after they had met. They have two daughters.

Asked what advice he has for young couples, Mr Pereira said: "Forgive. Do not carry the anger with you. And do not borrow money. Even if it is to buy something to make your wife happy, always spend within your means."

Mrs Pereira said patience and understanding play a big part too. "He is quick-tempered. So when he gets angry, I leave him alone until he has cooled down."

These days, the couple look forward to spending time with their four grandsons and a great-granddaughter. They sometimes also take bus rides across the island.

"Sometimes, we go to Tampines, other times, Woodlands, or wherever we like. Then we 'jalan jalan' (walk) and catch a bus home," said Mr Pereira.