The power of love, once again

Love was clearly in the air for some 32 couples who renewed their marriage vows yesterday, the first day of the new year, outside Botanic Gardens MRT station. They were dressed in their best, many in traditional clothes. They included (from left) Mr Teoh Chin Chong, 52, and his wife, Madam Winnie Sia Kie Hee, 51; Madam Anbarasi Ramanathan, 50, and her husband, Mr Dharmarraj Ramanathan, 51; as well as Mr Abdul Rahim Safari, 53, and his wife, Madam Zaleha Samad, 46. The affection was evident as the couples proclaimed their love once again. The happy event was aimed at promoting family bonding and was organised by grassroots leaders from the People's Association. It was also the 10th year the event was held. The couples were later joined by family and friends for dinner at HarbourFront Centre, where they received certificates for the renewal of their marriage vows.