The pipes, the pipes are calling

The pipe organ at Dulwich College, Singapore is being put together by a team from the Philippine firm Diego Cera Organbuilders and Carillon Technology Singapore. There are 10 other pipe organs here, but this is the first one to be built in a school rather than in a concert hall or church.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
A specialist team carries the wooden base of the organ’s facade into the Alleyn Theatre in Dulwich College Singapore. It took 15 craftsmen about a year to make the organ’s parts in Diego Cera’s workshop in Las Pinas, a city near Manila. The organ was then dismantled, and all the parts were packed into two 40-foot containers and shipped to Singapore, where they arrived two weeks later. It is the second pipe organ in Singapore to be built in Asia.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Seats in the 700-seat Alleyn Theatre are wrapped in protective material while scaffolding is put up to facilitate the raising of a massive galvanised steel structure, which is the skeleton of the 6-tonne instrument. The installation of the organ, which has three keyboards and 44 stops, began in June and is set to be completed next month. It is second only to the 61-stop Klais organ in the Esplanade Concert Hall, installed in 2002, in terms of the number of stops.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Woodwork specialist Quirino Comila works on the organ case. Solid wood – a combination of spruce- and mahogany-type hardwoods native to the Philippines – was used for the case and put together using traditional methods. In the foreground is an artist’s impression of the finished organ. The Filipino craftsmen are new entrants to an industry dominated by Europeans and Americans.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Senior organ builder Manuel Tagle (left) and apprentice Gilbert Bondoc finish the “toeboards”, which are planks of wood that the pipes sit on. Each hole is precisely measured so that the pipes are evenly spaced, and drilled to a specific diameter, among other things. It is then burned to remove burrs and seal the wood against moisture, which could cause the board to swell and crack.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Wood finishings specialist Louie Cabrera (left) and electrician Kenneth Hernandez install banks of ivory-coloured draw knobs into the console. Each draw knob, which the organist can select by hand, activates a slider that allows air to access a set of pipes, and produce a sound when a key is pressed.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Project coordinator Ryn Wu (left) and woodwork specialist Ricky Naddul inspect the organ’s tracker action – a series of levers and rollers that provide a mechanical link to connect the keys and pedals to the valves. These allow air to flow into a pipe of the corresponding note.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Diego Cera co-founder Cealwyn Tagle solders a hook onto a facade pipe. Facade pipes, which are almost free-standing, require hooks to anchor them to the frame. Behind the facade pipes are another 2,400 or so pipes that have to be adjusted by hand to produce an accurate pitch and optimal sound.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Workers install the last and largest facade pipe – which produces the lowest pitch in the organ. It is nearly 5m in height, weighs 40kg and required four men to lift it into position.The pipes are controlled with the keyboards via traditional levers, rather than the electric circuits used in many modern pipe organs.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Tuner Dexter Santos (above) “voices” the pipes while Carillon Technology Singapore director Roster Wu assists by helping to sound the pipes, note by note, from the console. Each “stop” on the organ is selected by pulling out a particular draw knob, and constitutes a unique sound that can be used alone or in combination with other sounds on the organ. Voicing is the task of ensuring that every one of the pipes in each stop is evenly matched in things like tone and volume. This is a meticulous task that requires technical skill, intuition and, above all, a very fine ear.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Tuner Dexter Santos “voices” the pipes while Carillon Technology Singapore director Roster Wu (above) assists by helping to sound the pipes, note by note, from the console. Each “stop” on the organ is selected by pulling out a particular draw knob (above), and constitutes a unique sound that can be used alone or in combination with other sounds on the organ. Voicing is the task of ensuring that every one of the pipes in each stop is evenly matched in things like tone and volume. This is a meticulous task that requires technical skill, intuition and, above all, a very fine ear.ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE

Come December, students and performers can look forward to playing S'pore's 11th pipe organ

Published: 
1 hour ago
Desmond Wee Executive Photojournalist

Behind the stately Edwardian facade of Dulwich College, Singapore in Bukit Batok, a team of builders are in a race to complete the installation of a 6-tonne behemoth - Singapore's second-largest pipe organ - by the end of this month.

Dulwich College, which was established in London in 1619, has a long tradition of organ playing, and the Singapore college is to be no exception. The new organ, in fact, will be the centrepiece of the school's extensive music programme.

Housed in the Performing Arts Building, with a 700-seat theatre named after Edward Alleyn - the founder of the original college in London - the organ has three keyboards and 44 stops. It is second only to the 61-stop Klais organ in the Esplanade Concert Hall, installed in 2002, in terms of the number of stops. A close third, with 43 stops, is the English J.W. Walker & Sons organ, installed in 1962, in the Orchard Road Presbyterian Church.

Unlike the other 10 pipe organs in Singapore, however, the Dulwich organ is being built by a Filipino team, who are relatively new entrants to an industry still dominated by the Europeans and Americans. The total cost will be nearly $1 million, including the cost of the structures that had to be incorporated into the building to support the organ's immense weight, and the hall's redecoration after the organ is installed.

In 1994, Mr Cealwyn Tagle founded Diego Cera Organbuilders - represented here by Carillon Technology Singapore - in the Philippines, with Mr Edgar M. Montian, who has since died.

Together, they did their apprenticeship with two world-renowned organ-building firms - Helmut Allgauer Orgelbau in Austria and Klais Orgelbau in Germany.

Built by hand in the firm's Las Pinas workshop near Manila, the frames are made of hardwoods native to the Philippines, and the pipes are made of metal imported from Germany. All the parts were packed into two 40-foot containers and shipped to Singapore.

In June, the team began assembling the organ in an empty chamber specially reserved for the organ in the college's Alleyn Theatre, putting together the steel beams that would form the backbone of the instrument. Large components such as the electric blowers, which supply wind to the pipes and windchests - the hollow wooden boxes that store this wind - were then added, one by one, as were the keyboards and pedals.

By September, all 2,432 pipes were installed. The largest metal pipe is made of polished zinc and nearly 5m in height. It weighs about 40kg and was put into position in the organ's facade by four men, who had to lift it into place.

When all the mechanical parts have been fitted, the final process, called "voicing", can begin. It is a delicate and laborious process, and the sound of each pipe is adjusted to match the sound of every other pipe in the same set, and each set is adjusted to match the sound of every other set in the organ.

This will achieve a harmonious blend of all the sounds in the organ, and ensure that the whole instrument sounds its best in the space that it was designed for. Come December, students and performers can look forward to performing on Singapore's 11th pipe organ.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 13, 2017, with the headline 'The pipes, the pipes are calling'. Print Edition | Subscribe
