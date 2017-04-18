The Newsmaker: "Jackpot Aunty" says she is not a high profile person

SINGAPORE - It was deemed a landmark victory when Madam Choo Hong Eng won her battle against Marina Bay Sands casino in 2011, claiming the full amount of her $410,000 winnings from hitting the jackpot at a slot machine. The casino had initially denied her of her winnings by offering a car worth $250,000, claiming a malfunction with their slot machine.

Better known as "Jackpot Aunty", Madam Choo's high profile battle with the casino drew even more attention when she decided to give all her winnings to various charity organisations and support charitable deeds. Since then, her charity work has drawn much attention, to the extent that some call her an attention seeker trying to boost the reputation of her vegetarian chain of eateries.

In the seventh episode of The Newsmaker, the outspoken Madam Choo shares the joys and woes the attention her high profile charity deeds have brought her, and how that has not stopped her from rallying for support to do more good.

