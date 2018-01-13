The lighter side of art

Visitors at an immersive digital installation by teamLab titled Walk, Walk, Walk: Search, Deviate, Reunite in the Ngee Ann Kongsi Concourse Gallery of the National Gallery Singapore.

The second Light to Night Festival, led by the National Gallery, returns from Jan 19 to 28 and has been expanded to include four partners - The Arts House, Victoria Theatre and Victoria Concert Hall, Asian Civilisations Museum and The Esplanade. Themed "Colour Sensations", the festival will take visitors on a multi-sensory journey through the Civic District.

Public art and activities include interactive light projections, an illusionary play with mirrors and participatory indoor works. Over 30 items have been lined up for the 10-day festival.

Admission to the festival is free, but admission fees to exhibitions may apply.