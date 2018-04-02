The largest government-run nursing home to open in Tampines North by late 2018

SINGAPORE - The largest government-run nursing home is set to open at Tampines North in the latter half of 2018.

It will have 300 beds, 170 more than the one in Pearl's Hill Care Home and 52 more than Woodlands Care Home (WLCH).

The location of the new nursing home was decided following a review of its demographic profile as well as the demands for such homes within the area.

This was announced by Dr Lam Pin Min, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transport, when he visited WLCH on Monday (April 2).

He said: "With that new centre coming up, we intend to look at other forms of innovation and more details will be released later. We expect the completion of the construction of that centre to be ready sometime by the second half of this year."

The Tampines North Home will be the third such facility operating under Vanguard Healthcare which was set up by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and MOH Holdings in 2015 to grow and support the development of eldercare services in Singapore through innovative care.

WLCH began piloting one such innovative programme called Home Enablement and Autonomous Living (HEAL) last month. The HEAL programme is also expected to be carried out at the Tampines home.

It aims to train residents in homes to become independent before being discharged by being able to serve themselves at meal times, wash their own laundry, use the toilet and shower independently.

Residents undergoing the programme are chosen based on medical and psychosocial condition. The programme also aims to provide confidence to family members that residents are ready to go home and are capable of living independently.

Currently, there are three residents enrolled in the HEAL programme at WLCH. Among them is Mr Abraham Mizam, 43, who had the bottom half of his left leg amputated after an accident in Batam last year. His diabetic condition led to complications which ended with the amputation while he was still in a coma at Singapore General Hospital (SGH). He was subsequently referred to WLCH.

Mr Mizam said: "Now, I'm learning how to survive by myself."