The Great Giveaway: Amazing prizes you could win when you contribute to Giving Week

Want to drive a beautiful Ferrari, take a backstage look at local comedian Kumar’s upcoming 50th birthday show, or go on a Gold Class movie date with MTV VJ Hanli Hoefer?

These unique experiences are among the awesome prizes you could win in The Great Giveaway when you donate to worthy causes during Giving Week. Mandopop and English football fans will be thrilled to know the other prizes are autographed copies of local superstar Stefanie Sun’s latest album and a Liverpool Football Club jersey signed by its current coach Jurgen Klopp.

Giving Week is a nationwide campaign organised by the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) in support of SGCares, a movement that works to build a more caring and inclusive home for all.

Every $1 you donate earns you one chance to win one of the experiences (minimum $10 donation), so the more you give, the higher your chances of winning. Donations will go to selected causes or charities such as Beyond Social Services and Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter.

1. VIP tickets and backstage passes to Kumar50

Local funnyman Kumar is giving away five backstage passes and 50 VIP tickets to his birthday show Kumar50 at Capitol Theatre. Winners will be able to watch the show on any date between Feb 28 to March 11, 2018. The popular comedian is supporting Beyond Social Services, a charity dedicated to helping disadvantaged children and youth. The top five donors will each win one pair of backstage passes each and a pair of VIP tickets. Another 20 donors will win a pair of VIP tickets each.

2. A Golden Village Gold Class movie date with Hanli



PHOTO: NVPC



Not only will the winner of this prize go on a Gold Class movie date with MTV VJ and Power 98 DJ Hanli Hoefer, he or she will also receive an MTV swag bag and Body Shop products. The host and model is supporting Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter, a non-profit dog shelter that rescues dogs from the streets.

3. An autographed copy of Stefanie Sun’s Sun Yanzi No.13 A Dancing Van Gogh



PHOTO: NVPC



Popular Singaporean singer Stefanie Sun is giving away 10 autographed copies of her latest album, Sun Yanzi No.13 A Dancing Van Gogh. Each album will also come with a personalised note from the singer. Sun is supporting Pledge It Forward, an initiative by The Social Co. and Be An Idea, that supports Community Chest’s 51 charities that are building a stronger and more inclusive Singapore.

4. The opportunity to test drive a Ferrari

Get a taste of what it is like to drive a powerful Ferrari. Official Ferrari dealer Ital Auto is giving away an extended test drive experience (for a full day) along with a limited-edition 70th anniversary gift (a set that includes a cap, a keychain and a shirt). Non-drivers won’t miss out. If the winner of this prize does not drive, an Ital Auto driver will take him or her for a spin. The car dealer is supporting VIVA Foundation for Children with Cancer, a Singapore-based charity dedicated to finding a cancer cure.

5. A Liverpool jersey signed by Jurgen Klopp



PHOTO: NVPC



Financial services company Standard Chartered is giving away a limited-edition Liverpool Football Club jersey (size S), signed by its current German football manager Jurgen Klopp. Standard Chartered is supporting FootballPlus, a football academy that aims to improve the lives of youths through football.

Find out more about the Great Giveaway and Giving Week at https://givingweek.sg/. The website also has information on how you can donate to fund-raising campaigns, volunteer, go to an event, or shop and dine at participating outlets to do your part in giving back.