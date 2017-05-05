The Force is strong at the Gardens

Giant light sabres lit up the sky yesterday at a special Star Wars show at Gardens by the Bay. The show, which ends tomorrow and is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, features composer John Williams' music with a light display by light producer Adrian Tan. Among the spectators were film director Faisal Ishak (far right), 47, and his wife Umie Isa, 36, a scriptwriter, and children Ayden Farish, seven, and Leia Safiyyah, two. Fans celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4 as the date sounds similar to the movie series' iconic phrase "May the Force be with you".

