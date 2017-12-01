The beauty of flies

Flies are vessels that transport hundreds of harmful and sometimes deadly bacteria, carrying them mostly on their legs and wings.
Research led by Nanyang Technological University's Professor Stephan Schuster has found that they even carry the pathogen Helicobacter pylori, which causes stomach ulcers in humans and is the most common risk factor for gastric cancer.
Through the lens, though, Prof Schuster has also captured the beauty of these insects.
TRICKY SHOT
It takes an elaborate set of lenses, such as macro lenses, in combination with additional magnifiers and a remote flash system. The only way of stopping flies from moving is to cool them down or photograph dead ones.
PROFESSOR STEPHAN SCHUSTER, a research director at the Singapore Centre for Environmental Life Sciences Engineering, Nanyang Technological University.