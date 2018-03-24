Terrifying treat for horror fans

Get ready for a modern horror film that will make you think twice about screaming out loud. Subscribers of The Straits Times can take part in a contest to win movie tickets to a preview screening of A Quiet Place on April 3.

The first 100 subscribers with the correct answer will each get a pair of tickets to this hair-raising movie starring real-life Hollywood couple, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Krasinski is also an executive producer and director of the film which is centred on a family of four who must live in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival.

Find out how the family communicates with one another when the act of talking can put their lives at risk.

Take part in the contest via the SPH Rewards app. The contest is open to direct subscribers.

The contest opens today and closes on March 28.

Winners will each get tickets to the preview on April 3, 7pm, at the Golden Village cinema in Plaza Singapura.

Join the giveaway

Download the SPH Rewards app.

Look out for this giveaway in the "Rewards" section.

Save the deal to your e-wallet.

Press the "Go to Website" button on the "Details" page and answer the following: "Name the Hollywood couple starring in A Quiet Place".

Include your name, mobile number and address.

Fine wines at affordable prices

Savour quality wines delivered right to your doorstep. There is a wide selection of specially curated wines available for order on the ST Wine online site.

Whether for your own enjoyment or as a thoughtful gift to someone, take your pick from both Old World and New World wines.

The selection includes organic and biodynamic wines. Get free delivery with a minimum purchase of $180 for any wine featured in the "Single Bottle Specials" promotion.

For purchases of below $180, there is a charge of $16 for delivery that is redeemable on your next purchase with any ST Wine Gold or Platinum packages. The redemption is valid for two months from the date of purchase.

Ceretto Langhe DOC Arneis Blange, Italy

Italian family-owned wine company Ceretto began implementing organic methods for grape cultivation in 2010. It obtained European Union organic certification for its wines produced from the 2015 harvest onwards.

The Langhe DOC Arneis Blange (below, left) is one of Ceretto's first wines to be certified. The wine represents the company's courage in producing a white wine in an era of Langhe winemaking devoted to red grapes.

It also attests to sustainable vineyard practices which can produce wines of remarkable quality.

The wine is fruity, refreshing, aromatic and balanced.

Food pairing: Spicy seafood, fried oysters and chilli crab.

ST Wine price: $52

Patriarche Beaujolais-Villages, France

Try this ruby-coloured beauty from Patriarche, a leading Burgundy wine merchant and producer with a history of more than 200 years. Made from the Gamay grape, the wine is light, fruity and has an attractive cherry-red hue. The wine is elegant, well-structured and full of red fruit flavours.

Food pairing: Tofu dishes, eggplant, chicken rice, roast chicken, soft cheese and hot pot.

ST Wine price: $42

