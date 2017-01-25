Tender called for scheme on Sentosa

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has called a tender for a bicycle-sharing scheme on the resort island, the third government tender so far for such a system here.

The first, by the Land Transport Authority, was for a pilot in Marina Bay, Tampines, Pasir Ris and the Jurong Lake District. The tender closed last month and has not been awarded.

On Jan 11, industrial developer JTC Corporation also called a tender for a system involving either e-scooters or bicycles at its one- north business and research hub.

The SDC, which called its tender last Friday, said in tender documents that it is hoping to enhance connectivity by "enabling guests to travel around the island using bicycles".

This is the latest move to make the island more cycling- friendly. The SDC started building a network of on-road bicycle lanes in 2015. Sentosa's cycling network now spans about 12km.

"The recent completion of our new cycling tracks and dedicated cycling lanes has helped to enhance connectivity around Sentosa, making it more convenient and safer for our guests to access the island's gems on bicycles," said Ms Susan Ang, SDC's divisional director for island investment.

She called the new scheme a "mobility-based attraction", adding that it will have unmanned docking stations at different points, where users can rent and return bicycles.

The project is targeted to be rolled out in three phases, starting with five stations along the beach areas in Sentosa. It will then be extended to other areas in phase two, before being extended to the mainland in phase three.

Danson Cheong