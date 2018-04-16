10 tobacco retailers have their licences suspended for selling cigarettes to minors

SINGAPORE - Ten tobacco retailers which were caught selling cigarettes to minors have had their tobacco retail licences suspended, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in a release on Monday (April 16).

The retailers - mostly neighbourhood minimarts and convenience stores - did not ask for any identification to check the buyers' age, claiming that they were busy, or that the buyers looked older than 18.

They were subsequently caught through HSA's ground surveillance and enforcement activities, and had their licences suspended for six months.

"Sellers take the risk of contravening the laws if they assess age by mere physical

appearance of the buyer," said HSA in the release.

For selling tobacco products to minors under 18, the retailers could have been fined up to $5,000 for the first offence and had their licence suspended for 6 months.

However, retailers caught selling cigarettes to minors in school uniform or those below 12 years of age will have their licence revoked, even at the first offence.

The list of the errant retailers can be found below:

Hao Mart at 505 Canberra Link and 323 Tah Ching Road

M. R. Pasir Ris Minimart at 230 Pasir Ris Street 21

NYK Minimart at 365B Upper Serangoon Road

Noor Supermart at 468 Hougang Avenue 8

Rasul MiniMart at 108 Bedok Reservoir Road

Sai Mart at 144 Teck Whye Lane

MCP Fairmart at 135 Jurong Gateway Road

Chennai Store Pte. Ltd. at 456 Jurong West Street 41

Luck Seng Coffee Stall at 115 Bukit Merah View