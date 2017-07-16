Temporary road ready by Sunday afternoon: LTA

The temporary bypass road to connect motorists from Upper Changi Road East to the Pan-Island Expressway (Changi) will open by this afternoon, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement yesterday.

"Due to the wet weather conditions, more time was needed to prepare the ground before we were able to proceed with the paving of the temporary road surface," said the LTA, which had earlier said the road would open by noon yesterday.

A review of the temporary road and a trial drive-through will be conducted before the road is open for public use, said the LTA, adding that it would continue to add Service 24 buses to minimise inconvenience to commuters, and that traffic conditions in the area "remain light".

The accident at a worksite at a viaduct in Upper Changi Road East early on Friday morning killed a Chinese national, 31-year-old Chen Yinchuan, and injured 10 other workers, seven of whom remained warded at Changi General Hospital.

A spokesman for Or Kim Peow Contractors said two of the warded workers are still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as of 7pm yesterday.

He said: "One worker (under ICU care) has regained consciousness and is under observation, given his head injury and fractures. The second worker is slated to undergo further operations, given his abdomen injuries."

The three workers who were discharged are on medical leave, said the spokesman.