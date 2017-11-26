Teens compete, but winner is charity

Sembawang GRC MP Vikram Nair, adviser to the constituency's grassroots organisations, tossing a basketball into the air to kick-start the finals of the girls' under-16 basketball competition yesterday. From dance-offs to playing sports, some 1,800 teenagers from the People's Association Teens Network Club competed to raise funds for charity yesterday. During the sports carnival, each point they scored equalled a dollar donated. A total of $15,000 was donated to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.