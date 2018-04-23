Teenager assisting police in Ang Mo Kio e-scooter hit-and-run case

SINGAPORE - A teenager has been identified by the police for his suspected involvement in an alleged hit-and-run accident involving an electric scooter last week.

The suspect, 15, is assisting the police in investigations in a case of rash act causing hurt, the police said on Monday (April 23).

The victim, a 65-year-old woman, reported that she was knocked down by an e-scooter at the lift lobby of Block 538 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on April 17.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the suspect with the aid of police cameras and after extensive investigations on the ground.

They also seized an e-scooter and a helmet as case exhibits.

The offence of rash act causing hurt is punishable with a jail term of up to one year and/or a fine.