Teenage cyclist hit by car in Corporation Road dies in hospital

A 19-year-old female cyclist was hit by a car at the junction of Corporation Road and Fourth Chin Bee Road on March 27, 2018.
SINGAPORE - A teenage cyclist who was hit by a car in Corporation Road last week has died in hospital.

The 19-year-old female cyclist had collided with a car in Corporation Road, towards Boon Lay Way, at around 6.30am on March 27.

Ms Wang Yuling was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in an unconscious state.

The Straits Times understands that she died on Tuesday (April 3), and that no arrest has been made yet.

Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News reported on Wednesday that the girl was from China.

The girl's father, Mr Wang Hua, 44, told reporters that his daughter had come to Singapore two years ago to work in an electronics company.

