Teen who crashed race car charged for rash act causing grevious hurt 

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old who crashed his race car into another car at an open-space carpark near Stadium Road last August will be charged with the offence of rash act causing grievous hurt, police said on Sunday (April 23).

He was arrested by the police on Aug 29, 2016.

The youth allegedly drove a Nissan GT-R into a Toyota Altis, badly damaging both vehicles.

The 65-year-old driver of the Toyota reportedly sustained injuries to his ribs.

Mr Herman Shi Ximu, then a full-time national serviceman, was the driver of the Nissan, The New Paper reported.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 4 years and/or fined up to $10,000.

"Traffic Police takes a stern view on dangerous driving behaviour that puts the lives of others at risk. Motorists who commit such acts will be strictly dealt with to the full extent of the law," police said.

The Nissan involved in the collision was impounded by the Traffic Police.