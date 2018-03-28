Teen cyclist hit by car in Corporation Road

A teenager on a bicycle was hit by a car in Corporation Road yesterday morning. The 19-year-old female cyclist was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

The accident occurred at around 6.30am in Corporation Road, towards Boon Lay Way, the police said.

A photo published in Lianhe Wanbao yesterday shows a mangled bicycle from bike-sharing firm Mobike lying on the grass, and a car parked on the other side of the road with its front part dented.

The Straits Times understands that the driver is a 37-year-old deliveryman. Police investigations are ongoing.