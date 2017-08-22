Teck Whye murder suspect taken back to crime scene

A 48-year-old man charged with the murder of his flatmate Mohammad Roslan Zaini, 35, was taken to the scene of the crime yesterday.

Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahim is accused of killing Mr Roslan last Wednesday at Block 165A, Teck Whye Crescent. Mr Roslan died after allegedly being stabbed between 1am and 4.33am.

Returning to the scene in hand and leg restraints, Rosli wore a solemn expression and kept his head bowed as he alighted from a police van at about 2.45pm.

He was taken to the one-room rental unit on the fourth storey by officers, before being led back into the van.

According to neighbours interviewed last week, Rosli had been sleeping at the third-storey staircase landing of the block for two years.

They said Mr Roslan took pity on him six months ago and invited him to move into the flat.

According to earlier news reports, Mr Roslan was found lying motionless at about 4.40am on a grass patch at the foot of his block.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A trail of blood led from the corridor outside the rental unit and down a staircase to where he finally collapsed.

Rosli, who was charged with murder last week, will be back in court on Friday. If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.