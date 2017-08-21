Teck Whye murder suspect brought back to alleged crime scene

SINGAPORE - A 48-year-old man charged with the murder of his flatmate Mohammad Roslan Zaini, 35, in the Teck Whye area was taken to the scene of the alleged crime on Monday afternoon (Aug 21).

Mohammad Rosli Abdul Rahim is accused of killing Mr Roslan last Wednesday (Aug 16) at Block 165A Teck Whye Crescent, who died after allegedly being stabbed between 1am and 4.33am.

Returning to the scene in hand and leg restraints, Rosli wore a solemn expression with his head bowed as he alighted from a police van at around 2.45pm.

He was taken into his one-room rental unit on the fourth storey by officers, where he was questioned, before being led away from the scene and back into the police van.

According to neighbours interviewed last week, Rosli had been sleeping at the third-storey staircase landing of the block for two years.

They said Mr Roslan took pity on Rosli six months ago and invited him to move into his flat.

According to earlier news reports, Mr Roslan was stabbed in the chest and found lying motionless at around 4.40am on a grass patch at the foot of his block.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A trail of blood led from the corridor outside the rental unit and down a staircase to where he finally collapsed.

Rosli, who was charged last Friday (Aug 18) with murder, will be back in court this Friday.

If convicted of murder, he will face the death penalty.