Team Singapore joins Nee Soon residents for clean drive

Team Singapore table tennis players Zhou Yihan (second from far left) and Clarence Chew joined Nee Soon South residents in picking up litter at Rockridge Park yesterday morning.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah was also there to introduce dog poo stations at the new park in Yishun.At these stations, dog owners can help themselves to plastic bags to clear dog poo.

Team Singapore members Gao Ning, Pang Xuejie, Ethan Poh, Lucas Tan, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye and Yee Herng Hwee, also lent a hand at the event. The table tennis players were greeted by over 100 residents decked out in red and white. Residents also penned notes of encouragement on boards for the players.

Said Ms Lee: "Wearing red and white and cheering our national players on will certainly bring out the patriotic mood in everyone.

"What's more, we can keep the environment clean at the same time."