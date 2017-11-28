Team from MFA at Bali airport to help S'poreans

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has deployed a crisis response team (CRT) at Bali's Ngurah Rai International Airport to provide consular assistance to Singaporeans affected by the closure of the airport.

Singaporeans who are already at the airport and in need of consular assistance should approach CRT officers, the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta said on its Facebook page yesterday. The team is located at the Consular Helpdesk on Level 2 of the Ngurah Rai International Terminal, it said.

Singaporeans requiring consular assistance may also contact the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office.

•Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Indonesia (Jakarta): Tel: + 62 (21) 2995 0400 or +62 811 863 348 (24 hours)

•Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24 hours): Tel: 6379 8800 or 6379 8855. E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg