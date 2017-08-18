Tea at Istana for NDP organisers and participants

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Mrs Mary Tan greeting Joyriders founder Joyce Leong at the Istana yesterday. The occasion was a tea reception hosted by the President to thank the organisers and participants of this year's National Day Parade. Recreat
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Published
1 hour ago

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Mrs Mary Tan greeting Joyriders founder Joyce Leong at the Istana yesterday. The occasion was a tea reception hosted by the President to thank the organisers and participants of this year's National Day Parade. Recreational cycling group Joyriders performed in the fifth act of the parade show, when 60 riders cycled in formation, lights attached to their bike wheels to create effects. Ms Leong said: "I didn't expect to be invited... to this reception, so it was a very good surprise to meet the President at the Istana. It was a big reward for giving our time to National Day."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 18, 2017, with the headline 'Tea at Istana for NDP organisers and participants'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice