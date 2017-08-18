Tea at Istana for NDP organisers and participants

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Mrs Mary Tan greeting Joyriders founder Joyce Leong at the Istana yesterday. The occasion was a tea reception hosted by the President to thank the organisers and participants of this year's National Day Parade. Recreational cycling group Joyriders performed in the fifth act of the parade show, when 60 riders cycled in formation, lights attached to their bike wheels to create effects. Ms Leong said: "I didn't expect to be invited... to this reception, so it was a very good surprise to meet the President at the Istana. It was a big reward for giving our time to National Day."