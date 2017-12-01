Taxi slams into car, which accelerates into traffic light control box, setting off sparks

SINGAPORE - A speeding taxi rammed into the back of a car in Woodlands on Tuesday (Nov 28) night.

The car, which was travelling ahead of the taxi, swerved 180 degrees on impact, and drove into a traffic light control box, setting off sparks.

The accident is outlined in a video posted on traffic page Roads.sg, which has been viewed more than 41,000 times.

The incident occurred at Woodlands Avenue 1, near Rosewood Drive, just next to a petrol station.

The police told The Straits Times on Friday (Dec 1) that they were alerted to the accident involving a taxi and a car at 10.55pm on Tuesday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it dispatched an ambulance.

However, no injuries were reported.

According to Roads.sg, the driver of the car was in shock but otherwise unhurt.

Police investigations are ongoing.