Taxi left lying on its side after three-vehicle accident on Braddell Road

SINGAPORE - A passenger climbing out of the back of a car that has landed on its side could be a scene straight out of a movie.

But for customer care officer Tan Yong Qiang, 27, that was exactly what he did on Thursday (Jan 26) morning when a taxi he was riding in got into an accident.

"I never thought I would ever have to do such a stunt in my lifetime. I thought it only happened in movies," he said.

The accident happened around 8.20am, said Mr Tan, and involved an SMRT taxi, a white Volvo and a motorbike.



The car accident along Braddell Road just after Toa Payoh Lorong 8. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



According to Mr Tan, the taxi had started filtering left from the centre lane of Braddell Road towards Toa Payoh when it collided with the back of the white Volvo.

The white car also hit the back of a motorcycle in the left lane of the three-lane road.

The motorcyclist, who declined to be named, said he suffered some cuts on his right leg and was on his way to work in Toa Payoh when the incident happened.

The driver of the white Volvo declined comment.

Mr Tan said that he was in shock when the taxi flipped onto its left side.

"I didn't really know what was going on, but the taxi uncle was very concerned for me and turned around to ask me if I was all right."

Some passers-by came to help them out of the taxi and they managed to climb out through the boot, he added.



A casualty in the accident being attended to. ST PHOTO: JOYCE FANG



The taxi driver who had minor cuts on his hands said that he could not comment as his company would be handling the matter.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at around 8.30am and dispatched one ambulance to the scene. Upon SCDF’s arrival, no one was trapped.

Three men all refused to be taken to hospital, SCDF said.