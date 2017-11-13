Taxi hits 86-year-old man crossing road at Choa Chu Kang junction

SINGAPORE - An 86-year-old man was taken to hospital after being hit by a taxi driver while crossing a junction in Choa Chu Kang with the lights showing green for pedestrians.

The accident occurred at the junction of Choa Chu Kang North 5 and Choa Chu Kang Drive, around 10.30am last Friday (Nov 10).

A video of the incident, posted on traffic page Roads.sg, shows the taxi turning right at the junction, while the elderly man is crossing the road.

In the clip, the lights are green in the pedestrian's favour. The cab hits the man, who is shown lying on the road after.

The owner of the video, who gave his name only as Colin, told The Straits Times on Monday that he was driving when he heard a sound and looked around to see a cab stopping on the left.

The driver then alighted and ran out to attend to the elderly man, said Mr Colin, 35, who is self-employed.

The police told ST they were alerted to the accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian at 10.25am that day. The 86-year-old male pedestrian was taken conscious to hospital and police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST it received a call for ambulance assistance along Choa Chu Kang North 5 at around 10.25am that day and dispatched an ambulance.

One person was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

ST has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.