Taxi driver drives into pillar of Serangoon HDB block void deck

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver accidentally drove into a pillar at the void deck of a Housing Board block in Serangoon on Friday (Jan 27).

In photos sent to The Straits Times, the taxi is shown with its rear damaged, and chunks of a pillar smashed, with debris on the floor.

The accident occurred at Block 412, Serangoon Central, and the loud sound from the crash drew a crowd of onlookers.

An eyewitness, who gave her name only as Ms Ruoyu, told The Straits Times that the taxi driver was reversing with his door open at about 4.20pm. He was looking behind while reversing.

But the vehicle suddenly accelerated, she said.

"It was a very loud sound," the 24-year-old civil servant said. "We all ran to see what happened."

No one was hurt, the Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times.

It was alerted about the incident at around 4.25pm, a spokesman said.

"We dispatched one ambulance but there were no injuries," said the spokesman.