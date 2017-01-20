Taxi catches fire in Woodlands, no one hurt

SINGAPORE - A taxi caught fire in Woodlands on Thursday (Jan 19) evening, with the heat from the blaze reportedly melting the glass on the vehicle.

Bystanders were shocked to see a cab in flames along Woodlands Avenue 6 at about 5.50pm.

An eyewitness who did not give his name told citizen journalism website Stomp that "people were taking photos and the fire was so huge that the glass melted off the taxi".

In a video posted on Facebook by user Satya Narayan, a firefighter is seen preparing a hose as the fire in the taxi rages, emitting plumes of smoke. A small crowd gathers on the opposite road to watch as the fire is being put out.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told The Straits Times on Friday (Jan 20) that it was alerted to the fire at 5.52pm, and dispatched a fire engine and a Red Rhino.

"The fire involved the engine compartment of an SMRT taxi," said the spokesman.

SCDF extinguished the fire using a water jet and two compressed air foam backpacks.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The Straits Times has contacted SMRT for more information.